BitBall Price Down 51.1% This Week (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 54.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. BitBall has a market capitalization of $903,352.78 and $827,636.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitBall has traded 51.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,848.16 or 0.99730888 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00018429 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00012881 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003470 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000133 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00044019 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000191 BTC.

About BitBall

BTB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,999,999 tokens. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

BitBall can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

