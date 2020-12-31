BitCapitalVendor Market Cap Hits $1.41 Million (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, HADAX and Bibox. BitCapitalVendor has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $88,887.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00040012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.09 or 0.00296093 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014967 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00026430 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $566.10 or 0.01993323 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BCV is a token. It launched on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com . BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

BitCapitalVendor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Bibox and HADAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

