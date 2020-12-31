Bitcloud (BTDX) Price Reaches $0.0029 on Exchanges

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcloud has a market cap of $101,139.44 and $3.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 35,385,236 coins. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

Bitcloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

