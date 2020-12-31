Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.00

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded 88.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Planet has a total market capitalization of $583.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_ . Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

