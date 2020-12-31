BitGreen (BITG) Price Hits $0.26

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded down 15.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One BitGreen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000904 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Sistemkoin. During the last seven days, BitGreen has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. BitGreen has a total market cap of $3.13 million and $41,081.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017796 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001519 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00008449 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007694 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003440 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About BitGreen

BitGreen is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitGreen

BitGreen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, CoinExchange, STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

