Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Black Knight from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. KCG initiated coverage on Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Knight Equity initiated coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.88.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Shares of BKI opened at $88.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Black Knight has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 58.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.47.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $312.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.71 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Black Knight will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Otting acquired 1,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.00 per share, with a total value of $99,968.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at $201,872. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Otting bought 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,166. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight in the third quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Black Knight by 388.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Black Knight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Black Knight by 47.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.