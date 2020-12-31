BlackRock Inc. Invests $84,000 in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Opera by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Opera in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Opera by 13.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Opera by 350.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Opera in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OPRA opened at $8.40 on Thursday. Opera Limited has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.09.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.23). Opera had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $42.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.28 million. Analysts forecast that Opera Limited will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Opera from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Opera from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.05.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

