BlackRock Inc. Makes New $118,000 Investment in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,524 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBS. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in UBS Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,830,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,663,000 after buying an additional 754,872 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in UBS Group by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 19,551 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in UBS Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 376,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 41,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 29.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

UBS stock opened at $14.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.46. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $14.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.