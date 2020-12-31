BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,554 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.25% of Paramount Gold Nevada worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Paramount Gold Nevada by 227.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 91,000 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Gold Nevada during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Paramount Gold Nevada during the second quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PZG opened at $1.17 on Thursday. Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $1.48.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

About Paramount Gold Nevada

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds interests in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada; and the Grassy Mountain gold project with 442 unpatented lode claims and 3 patented lode claims covering approximately 9,300 acres located in Malheur County, Oregon.

