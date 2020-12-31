BlackRock Inc. Sells 10,935 Shares of Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) by 56.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,935 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Viomi Technology were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,293,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 505,065 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 17,542 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 68,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 16,436 shares during the last quarter. 14.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VIOT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Viomi Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Viomi Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.35.

Shares of NASDAQ VIOT opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $358.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.83. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $8.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.90.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.68. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $218.97 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viomi Technology Co., Ltd will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices.

