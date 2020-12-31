BlackRock Inc. Sells 7,001 Shares of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,001 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,625,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,128,000 after purchasing an additional 575,162 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,887,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,541,000 after purchasing an additional 436,087 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 447.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 845,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 690,604 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 683,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 21,480 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 557,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 114,027 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oxford Immunotec Global stock opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $445.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.57. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $18.17.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $19.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.58 million. Equities analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

OXFD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oxford Immunotec Global from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform that measures marker-specific cellular (T cells) responses at a single cell level and inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

