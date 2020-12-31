BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund (NYSE:MZA) Trading Up 0.5%

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MZA) was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.95 and last traded at $14.95. Approximately 342 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 7,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.88.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MZA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.91% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund (NYSE:MZA)

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in various investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and issued by Arizona and Puerto Rico.

