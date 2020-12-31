Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,613,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,951,000 after buying an additional 437,094 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 6,950,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,699,000 after purchasing an additional 120,481 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 27.1% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,972,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,280,000 after purchasing an additional 848,202 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 10.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,475,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,550,000 after purchasing an additional 138,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 29.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 780,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,793,000 after purchasing an additional 178,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BXMT opened at $27.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $40.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average is $24.33.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $92.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.67 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.81%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BXMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

