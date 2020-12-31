BLAST Price Up 30.7% Over Last Week (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last seven days, BLAST has traded up 30.7% against the US dollar. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $86,244.82 and approximately $77.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLAST coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004614 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001694 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005172 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000147 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001127 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 47,083,230 coins. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com . BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

