Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Shares Up 9.4%

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)’s share price shot up 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.20 and last traded at $16.04. 1,125,110 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 178% from the average session volume of 405,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

Several brokerages recently commented on BCOR. ValuEngine raised Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Blucora from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blucora has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

The stock has a market cap of $770.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Blucora had a negative net margin of 36.67% and a positive return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Blucora’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Blucora, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCOR. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Blucora by 359.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 79,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 62,073 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Blucora by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Blucora by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 37,618 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Blucora by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 15,156 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Blucora by 512.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 165,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 138,569 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blucora Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

