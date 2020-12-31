Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Blue Capital Reinsurance stock opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.66. Blue Capital Reinsurance has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $7.30.
Blue Capital Reinsurance Company Profile
Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Capital Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Capital Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.