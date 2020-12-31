Blue River Resources Ltd. (BXR.V) (CVE:BXR) Trading Down 50%

Blue River Resources Ltd. (BXR.V) (CVE:BXR)’s stock price traded down 50% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 241,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 257,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.01. The stock has a market cap of C$1.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.

Blue River Resources Ltd. (BXR.V) Company Profile (CVE:BXR)

Blue River Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

