bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on BLUE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Maxim Group lowered bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. William Blair upgraded bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.69.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $44.11 on Thursday. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $99.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.96.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.73) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 14.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 29,809.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,321,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,289 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 74.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

