BlueNRGY Group (OTCMKTS:CBDEF) Trading Up 1,230.4%

BlueNRGY Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CBDEF)’s share price was up 1,230.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 4,638 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.02.

About BlueNRGY Group (OTCMKTS:CBDEF)

BlueNRGY Group Limited operates in the renewable energy and energy-efficiency sectors worldwide. The company's Solar PV segment is involved in the provision of engineering design, supply, and installation services to retail, commercial, and utility-scale customers with professional engineering solutions to make use of solar power.

