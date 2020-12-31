BlueRock Diamonds PLC (BRD.L) (LON:BRD) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $48.33

BlueRock Diamonds PLC (BRD.L) (LON:BRD) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.33 and traded as high as $67.00. BlueRock Diamonds PLC (BRD.L) shares last traded at $63.50, with a volume of 40,334 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 48.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 48.84. The company has a market capitalization of £5.45 million and a P/E ratio of -0.78.

BlueRock Diamonds PLC (BRD.L) Company Profile (LON:BRD)

BlueRock Diamonds PLC, a diamond mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in the Kimberley region of South Africa. It holds an interest in the Kareevlei project that contains five diamondiferous kimberlite pipes located in the Northern Cape province of South Africa.

