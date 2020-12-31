B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Receives $28.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMRRY traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.38. 8,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,746. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $28.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a $1.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. This is an increase from B&M European Value Retail’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is 29.13%.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

