Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 22.15% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Boingo Wireless, Inc. is a Wi-Fi software and services provider. Boingo users can access the mobile Internet via Boingo Network locations that include the airports, hotel chains, cafés and coffee shops, restaurants, convention centers and metropolitan hot zones. The company provides its solutions to individual users and partners consisting of telecom operators, network operators, cable companies, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, and communications companies. Boingo Wireless, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WIFI. Oppenheimer upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub lowered Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Boingo Wireless has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Shares of WIFI stock opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $546.84 million, a PE ratio of -35.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Boingo Wireless has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $15.92.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $58.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.37 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boingo Wireless will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIFI. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the second quarter valued at $6,692,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 630,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 406,073 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Boingo Wireless in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,020,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 779,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 91,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Boingo Wireless by 133.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 80,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boingo Wireless (WIFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.