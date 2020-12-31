BoostCoin Price Reaches $0.0009 (BOST)

BoostCoin (CURRENCY:BOST) traded down 55.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. BoostCoin has a total market capitalization of $10,302.31 and $22.00 worth of BoostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BoostCoin has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One BoostCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001790 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000345 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000366 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018017 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2014. BoostCoin’s total supply is 11,855,487 coins. BoostCoin’s official website is myboost.io . BoostCoin’s official Twitter account is @boostcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

BoostCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoostCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoostCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoostCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

