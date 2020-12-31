Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) Shares Up 9%

Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NASDAQ:BORR) shot up 9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.85. 4,699,950 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 3,003,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BORR shares. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Borr Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Borr Drilling from $1.10 to $0.90 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.78.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85.

Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.08).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BORR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the second quarter worth $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 620.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 428,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 369,030 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 201.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 114,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the second quarter worth $275,000.

Borr Drilling Company Profile (NASDAQ:BORR)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

