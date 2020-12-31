BQT (BQTX) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. BQT has a total market capitalization of $817,198.10 and $1,493.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BQT token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsbit and P2PB2B. During the last week, BQT has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00038682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006493 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.58 or 0.00301504 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015042 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00024995 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $589.03 or 0.02027684 BTC.

BQT Token Profile

BQT (CRYPTO:BQTX) is a token. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,505,737 tokens. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BQT is bqt.io . BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico

BQT Token Trading

BQT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BQT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BQT using one of the exchanges listed above.

