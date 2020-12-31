BQT Price Up 16.5% Over Last 7 Days (BQTX)

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last week, BQT has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BQT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Coinsbit. BQT has a market capitalization of $817,600.01 and $1,352.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00038954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005809 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.80 or 0.00275137 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014800 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00025280 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $565.59 or 0.01950142 BTC.

BQT Profile

BQTX is a token. It launched on August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,505,737 tokens. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico . The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BQT’s official website is bqt.io

BQT Token Trading

BQT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BQT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BQT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

