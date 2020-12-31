Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) Trading Down 14.5%

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) shares were down 14.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.47. Approximately 1,503,259 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 228% from the average daily volume of 459,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.94, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.64. The company has a market cap of C$159.23 million and a PE ratio of -7.53.

About Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides B2B online gaming technology services worldwide. It offers turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online, and mobile iGaming platforms, as well as casino content aggregator, lottery, marketing, and operational services. The company also provides GIVEMESPORT, a Facebook sport publisher; and GIVEMEBET, a sports book.

