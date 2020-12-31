Brian S. Young Sells 6,741 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Stock

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) insider Brian S. Young sold 6,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $811,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Novanta stock opened at $119.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.44 and a 1-year high of $127.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Novanta in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Novanta by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Novanta in the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Novanta by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the third quarter worth $259,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novanta by 96.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

