Brian S. Young Sells 6,741 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Stock

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) insider Brian S. Young sold 6,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $811,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Novanta stock opened at $119.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.44 and a 1-year high of $127.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.99 and a beta of 1.13.
Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Novanta by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Novanta in the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Novanta by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the third quarter worth $259,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novanta by 96.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.
Novanta Company Profile
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.
