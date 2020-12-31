Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (BRE.TO) (TSE:BRE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.16

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (BRE.TO) (TSE:BRE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.16 and traded as high as $14.87. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (BRE.TO) shares last traded at $14.71, with a volume of 5,400 shares traded.
The firm has a market cap of C$140.17 million and a P/E ratio of 22.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$14.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.20.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (BRE.TO) (TSE:BRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10.74 million for the quarter.
About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (BRE.TO) (TSE:BRE)
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brand names.
