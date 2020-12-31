Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Eddy W. Hartenstein Sells 530 Shares

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $230,989.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eddy W. Hartenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $220,193.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $437.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,891. The firm has a market cap of $178.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $438.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $404.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.63.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $2,065,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, 140166 raised their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.57.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

