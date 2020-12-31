Brokerages Anticipate Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Arcus Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($1.35). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $64.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.03 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 745.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Arcus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.60.

RCUS traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.81. The stock had a trading volume of 8,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.49. Arcus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $37.41.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $66,367.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,129,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,636,000 after acquiring an additional 490,190 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 3,297.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,705,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,167,000 after acquiring an additional 930,969 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,193,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,257,000 after acquiring an additional 668,026 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4,780.8% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,882,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

