Brokerages Anticipate CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) to announce sales of $41.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $42.70 million. CNB Financial posted sales of $36.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full-year sales of $156.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $155.90 million to $156.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $169.35 million, with estimates ranging from $168.20 million to $170.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. CNB Financial had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.50 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCNE. BidaskClub raised shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of CNB Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ CCNE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.37. The company had a trading volume of 832 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,187. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average of $17.73. CNB Financial has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $359.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in CNB Financial during the third quarter worth about $410,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in CNB Financial by 17.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in CNB Financial during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CNB Financial during the third quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CNB Financial during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

