Brokerages Anticipate CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.95 Million

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) to announce sales of $41.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $42.70 million. CNB Financial posted sales of $36.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full-year sales of $156.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $155.90 million to $156.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $169.35 million, with estimates ranging from $168.20 million to $170.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. CNB Financial had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.50 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCNE. BidaskClub raised shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of CNB Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ CCNE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.37. The company had a trading volume of 832 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,187. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average of $17.73. CNB Financial has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $359.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in CNB Financial during the third quarter worth about $410,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in CNB Financial by 17.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in CNB Financial during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CNB Financial during the third quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CNB Financial during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNB Financial (CCNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.