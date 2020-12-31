Brokerages Anticipate Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.65 Million

Brokerages expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to post $51.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.30 million and the lowest is $51.00 million. Community Trust Bancorp reported sales of $49.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full-year sales of $203.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.00 million to $204.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $204.45 million, with estimates ranging from $202.00 million to $206.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $52.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.45 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Community Trust Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

CTBI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,825. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.50. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $47.01. The stock has a market cap of $655.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 528.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the second quarter worth $206,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $255,000. 53.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

