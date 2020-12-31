Brokerages Anticipate Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.95 Million

Analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) to report sales of $19.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.50 million to $20.40 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $16.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $74.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.20 million to $74.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $76.30 million, with estimates ranging from $75.20 million to $77.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.10 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FMAO. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stephens began coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The firm has a market cap of $256.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 332.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 47.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 27.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

