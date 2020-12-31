Brokerages Anticipate HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. HBT Financial reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HBT Financial.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. HBT Financial had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $38.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.78 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HBT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of HBT Financial from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of HBT Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HBT Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBT. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 3,085.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 302,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 292,866 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 31,517 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HBT traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $15.18. 181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,230. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.90. HBT Financial has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $20.71.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

See Also: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HBT Financial (HBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.