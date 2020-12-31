Brokerages Anticipate Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $167.13 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) will post sales of $167.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $173.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $155.00 million. Renasant posted sales of $146.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year sales of $665.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $658.20 million to $678.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $631.53 million, with estimates ranging from $614.50 million to $665.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $177.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.28 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 14.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RNST shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub lowered Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

In related news, CFO James C. Iv Mabry acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $811,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,088.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James W. Gray sold 832 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $26,249.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,712.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Renasant by 365.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 13,378 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Renasant in the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Renasant by 109.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNST stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.11. 173,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,195. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.92.

Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

