Brokerages Anticipate The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Brokerages predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) will announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $122.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.05 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTB shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:NTB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,707. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. 57.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

