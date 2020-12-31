Brokerages Expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.31 Million

Equities analysts expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to report sales of $4.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $7.54 million. Bicycle Therapeutics posted sales of $5.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $10.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.04 million to $14.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.95 million, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $14.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on BCYC. BidaskClub raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

In related news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 7,500 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $716,513. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $3,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCYC traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.95. The stock had a trading volume of 34,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,082. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.24. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $22.71. The firm has a market cap of $317.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 9.63.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

