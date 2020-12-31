Brokerages Expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $98.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will post $98.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $98.30 million and the highest is $98.59 million. Lawson Products reported sales of $88.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full year sales of $351.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $351.70 million to $352.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $423.35 million, with estimates ranging from $419.40 million to $427.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.37). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $90.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.07 million.

LAWS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Lawson Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Lawson Products from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In other Lawson Products news, SVP Shane Mccarthy sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $89,525.68. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lawson Products by 5.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 2.4% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 4.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 41.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAWS stock remained flat at $$53.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 44,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,943. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.45. Lawson Products has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $58.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.59 million, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

