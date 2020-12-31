Brokerages Expect Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) to post $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings. Sykes Enterprises reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sykes Enterprises.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.68 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barrington Research raised Sykes Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

NASDAQ SYKE traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.39. Sykes Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $40.99.

In related news, CEO Charles E. Sykes sold 80,000 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $3,124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,359 shares in the company, valued at $16,063,568.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Chapman sold 10,000 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $383,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,174.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,700 shares of company stock valued at $7,123,489. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 24.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

