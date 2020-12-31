Brokerages Expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $725.73 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) will announce sales of $725.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $724.76 million to $726.70 million. Valmont Industries reported sales of $683.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year sales of $2.82 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Valmont Industries.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $733.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.68 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 14.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

In other news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.86, for a total value of $80,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $514,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,214.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,735,618 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2,841.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $174.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $82.60 and a 1-year high of $176.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valmont Industries (VMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.