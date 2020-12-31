Brokerages Expect Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.60. Western Digital reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $10.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WDC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Western Digital from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Western Digital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,540,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth $67,972,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,673,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $134,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,367 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,254,140 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $155,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Western Digital by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,146,575 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $78,458,000 after buying an additional 627,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC opened at $49.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.63. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $72.00.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

