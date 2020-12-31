Brokerages Set B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) PT at $25.17

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.17.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BGS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGS. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the second quarter valued at about $9,825,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 569.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,259,000 after acquiring an additional 313,801 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the second quarter worth about $5,384,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the second quarter worth about $4,512,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 15.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,293,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,544,000 after acquiring an additional 170,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BGS traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.72. 106,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.56. B&G Foods has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $31.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.68.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $495.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.17 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.85%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

