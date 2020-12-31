Brokerages Set Biffa plc (BIFF.L) (LON:BIFF) PT at GBX 245

Biffa plc (BIFF.L) (LON:BIFF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 245 ($3.20).

BIFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Biffa plc (BIFF.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on shares of Biffa plc (BIFF.L) in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Biffa plc (BIFF.L) alerts:

LON:BIFF traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 231 ($3.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,632. Biffa plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 165.40 ($2.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 314 ($4.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of £704.19 million and a P/E ratio of -33.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 233.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 216.17.

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

See Also: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Biffa plc (BIFF.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biffa plc (BIFF.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.