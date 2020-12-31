Brokerages Set Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) PT at $16.82

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.82.

Several research firms have commented on DK. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Delek US in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Delek US from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of DK traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.22. 1,100,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,596. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.62. Delek US has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $34.28. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.17.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.21). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delek US will post -3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $186,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,642.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Finnerty sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $47,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Delek US by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

