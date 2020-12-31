Brokerages Set Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) PT at $22.33

Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Roth Capital began coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCC. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 6.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 16.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,201. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.