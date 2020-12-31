Brokerages Set WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Price Target at $12.40

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.40.

WHF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

Shares of WHF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.48. The company had a trading volume of 72,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,536. The stock has a market cap of $277.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.11. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 9.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 93,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 57,184 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $342,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $355,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 21,319 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.