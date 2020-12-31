Brokerages Set Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) PT at $23.00

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 259.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 464,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $30,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 368,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE traded up $1.63 on Wednesday, reaching $16.04. 218,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,148. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average is $11.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.51 million, a PE ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.10). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 102.25% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

