Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Gap Down to $73.72

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $73.72, but opened at $69.11. Brooks Automation shares last traded at $66.39, with a volume of 6,846 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRKS. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.22.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.55 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.88 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 27,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $1,936,967.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,478 shares in the company, valued at $26,836,978.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robin Vacha sold 6,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $451,833.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,842.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,974. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,082,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,697,000 after purchasing an additional 94,433 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,000,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,929,000 after acquiring an additional 398,462 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 8.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,935,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,425,000 after acquiring an additional 297,984 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 5.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,848,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,043,000 after acquiring an additional 213,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 0.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,666,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,985,000 after acquiring an additional 18,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

