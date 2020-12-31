Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Gap Down to $73.72

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $73.72, but opened at $69.11. Brooks Automation shares last traded at $66.39, with a volume of 6,846 shares.
A number of research firms have weighed in on BRKS. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.22.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.55 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53.
In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 27,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $1,936,967.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,478 shares in the company, valued at $26,836,978.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robin Vacha sold 6,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $451,833.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,842.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,974. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,082,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,697,000 after purchasing an additional 94,433 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,000,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,929,000 after acquiring an additional 398,462 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 8.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,935,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,425,000 after acquiring an additional 297,984 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 5.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,848,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,043,000 after acquiring an additional 213,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 0.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,666,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,985,000 after acquiring an additional 18,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.
About Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS)
Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.
