Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub cut Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of BRO stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,617. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.66.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,857,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,975,000 after buying an additional 53,300 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.8% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,739,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,408,000 after buying an additional 29,705 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,811,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,587,000 after buying an additional 66,218 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 3.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,209,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,018,000 after buying an additional 83,436 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,009,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,908,000 after buying an additional 48,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

